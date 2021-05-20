Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Upgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) to an equal weight rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DNKEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Danske Bank A/S from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Danske Bank A/S currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNKEY opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average is $8.97. Danske Bank A/S has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 17.37%.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, corporate, institutional, and personal customers. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

