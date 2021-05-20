Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danaos Corporation is a leading international owner of containerships, chartering vessels to many of the world’s largest liner companies. Danaos was set up by Dimitri Coustas, an experienced shipping investor who had been active in the industry. Having consistently developed sea transport services throughout its history, Danaos has forged a reputation for high-quality operational support to liner companies and other charterers throughout the world. The Company currently have a fleet of containerships aggregating TEU, making us among the largest containership charter owners in the world. We charter our containerships to a geographically diverse group of liner companies, including most of the largest ones globally. Such customers include Maersk, COSCO, Hapag-Lloyd, CMA-CGM, Neptune Orient Lines, Yang Ming, China Shipping, Norasia Container Lines Ltd, Hyundai Merchant Marine Co., Wan-Hai Lines and Zim Israel Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. “

Get Danaos alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DAC. TheStreet raised Danaos from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Danaos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds initiated coverage on Danaos in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaos has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.06.

NYSE:DAC opened at $61.16 on Wednesday. Danaos has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $68.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.39 and a 200-day moving average of $34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Danaos had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 31.89%. The business had revenue of $132.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.01 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaos will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is 21.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos during the fourth quarter valued at $3,802,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos during the fourth quarter valued at $1,161,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos during the fourth quarter valued at $5,441,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Danaos by 15,216.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 107,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 106,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos during the fourth quarter valued at $3,673,000. 23.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Danaos (DAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.