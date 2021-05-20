Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $70.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ATLAS COPCO is a world leading provider of industrial productivity solutions. The products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. In close cooperation with customers and business partners, and with 135 years of experience, Atlas Copco innovates for superior productivity. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the Group’s global reach spans more than 160 markets. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ATLKY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Atlas Copco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.00.

OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $60.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.84. Atlas Copco has a 1 year low of $36.56 and a 1 year high of $66.50.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 26.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

