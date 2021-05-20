China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Automotive Systems is a holding company and has no significant business operations other than their interest in Genesis in which they manufacture power steering systems and other component parts for automobiles. “

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

Separately, Greenridge Global raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of CAAS opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.54. China Automotive Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.36 million, a PE ratio of 429.00 and a beta of 3.28.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. On average, equities analysts expect that China Automotive Systems will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAAS. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in China Automotive Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in China Automotive Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in China Automotive Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Automotive Systems (CAAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.