Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) VP Martin J. Curran Sells 4,707 Shares

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) VP Martin J. Curran sold 4,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $200,141.64.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $43.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.28. The company has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $20.96 and a 12-month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Corning by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,354,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Corning by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,850,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $557,714,000 after acquiring an additional 101,734 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,032,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $525,810,000 after acquiring an additional 574,661 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,980,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $431,293,000 after purchasing an additional 78,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Corning by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,506,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,239,000 after purchasing an additional 650,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

