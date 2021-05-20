Associated Banc Corp Invests $231,000 in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth about $253,400,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,599,178,000 after acquiring an additional 47,169 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,060,676,000 after purchasing an additional 41,066 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $168,140,000 after purchasing an additional 35,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 149,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,660,000 after purchasing an additional 33,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,251.46 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $713.76 and a twelve month high of $1,339.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.65, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,260.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,178.60.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,077.86.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total transaction of $1,566,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,309. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,712,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

