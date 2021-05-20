Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 3,445 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Spire were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Spire in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Spire by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Spire by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 35,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Spire by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire stock opened at $72.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. Spire Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.58 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.77 million. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Spire has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

