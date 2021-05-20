Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $1.90 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Mondelez International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. First Command Bank increased its stake in Mondelez International by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ stock opened at $62.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $87.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.97 and a 12-month high of $62.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,806.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.