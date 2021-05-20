Glenn J. Williams Sells 3,000 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $482,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,801 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,780.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PRI opened at $158.31 on Thursday. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.75 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.02.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

PRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist increased their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Primerica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Primerica during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 390.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Primerica during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Primerica by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 89.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.