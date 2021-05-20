Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 75.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 197,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,030 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $29,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Celanese by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.88.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celanese stock opened at $164.39 on Thursday. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $81.63 and a 12-month high of $171.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.93.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

