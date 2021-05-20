Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €105.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HEN3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €114.00 ($134.12) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €100.40 ($118.12).

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €93.48 ($109.98) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €96.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of €90.62. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

