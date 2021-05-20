HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

HEI has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €79.08 ($93.03).

HEI stock opened at €73.28 ($86.21) on Wednesday. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of €40.07 ($47.14) and a 1-year high of €81.04 ($95.34). The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is €76.97 and its 200-day moving average is €67.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

