Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €96.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAN has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €98.50 ($115.88).

Shares of EPA:SAN opened at €86.80 ($102.12) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €85.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €81.87. Sanofi has a one year low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a one year high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

