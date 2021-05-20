Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €1.50 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.50 ($1.76) target price on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

AF has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($4.24) price objective on Air France-KLM and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) price objective on Air France-KLM and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($5.06) price objective on Air France-KLM and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a €4.35 ($5.12) price objective on Air France-KLM and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective on Air France-KLM and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €3.27 ($3.84).

EPA:AF opened at €4.58 ($5.39) on Wednesday. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 1 year high of €14.65 ($17.24). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €4.84.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

