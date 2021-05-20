Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Invests $201,000 in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 995 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 8,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $14,740,260.55. Also, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $5,737,352.04. Insiders sold a total of 117,145 shares of company stock worth $23,132,722 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.59.

Global Payments stock opened at $194.77 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.33 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.74. The stock has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

