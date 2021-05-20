Commerce Bank Purchases 24,185 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 246.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,185 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $1,585,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,433 shares of company stock valued at $69,032,731 in the last ninety days. 11.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $198.71 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.51 and a fifty-two week high of $251.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.55. The stock has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -413.97 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.30.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

