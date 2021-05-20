Commerce Bank Increases Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $6,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 11,330 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JWN opened at $40.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.29.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. Nordstrom’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

In other news, CEO Erik B. Nordstrom sold 15,568 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $540,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,616,001 shares in the company, valued at $90,906,034.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 15,560 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $587,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,500,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,378,812.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,987. 5.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

