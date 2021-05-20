Wade G W & Inc. Makes New $207,000 Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 5,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $116.54 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.83 and a 12-month high of $117.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.61 and a 200-day moving average of $116.64.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

