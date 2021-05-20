7,895 Shares in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Bought by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 146,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 227.0% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NRG opened at $34.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $44.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.65 and its 200 day moving average is $36.99.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.97). The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 297.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.83%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.36.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

