2,949 Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Purchased by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,949 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,771,997 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,866,164,000 after purchasing an additional 295,370 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,376,215 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $932,281,000 after acquiring an additional 90,596 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $462,515,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,526,932 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $431,764,000 after acquiring an additional 771,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,307,556 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $434,954,000 after acquiring an additional 22,736 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTSH opened at $70.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.78. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Several research firms have commented on CTSH. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Societe Generale cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.82.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.