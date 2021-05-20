Wade G W & Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,826 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8,971.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,983,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,891,000 after purchasing an additional 989,275 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,527,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,435,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,182,000 after purchasing an additional 542,871 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $76.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.08. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $49.86 and a 12-month high of $78.41.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.