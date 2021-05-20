GSB Wealth Management LLC Invests $93,000 in XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA)

GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 58,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of XpresSpa Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of XpresSpa Group by 1,054.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 44,071 shares during the period. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Get XpresSpa Group alerts:

Shares of XSPA opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.67. XpresSpa Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $8.82.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 258.04% and a negative return on equity of 384.80%.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of XpresSpa Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company.

About XpresSpa Group

XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates in two segments, XpresSpa and XpresTest. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. XpresSpa Group, Inc, through its subsidiary XpresTest, Inc, operates wellness centers that provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, mononucleosis and group A streptococcus, and seasonal flu vaccination services; and other medical diagnostic testing services under the XpresCheck brand.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA).

Receive News & Ratings for XpresSpa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XpresSpa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.