Wade G W & Inc. Invests $260,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,948 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock opened at $124.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.26. The stock has a market cap of $114.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.31 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,123,240. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.40.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

