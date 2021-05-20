Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Sells $243,796.74 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $243,796.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,251.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Julie Richardson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Julie Richardson sold 3,123 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $293,905.53.

On Monday, March 15th, Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $272,024.52.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $337,951.86.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $83.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.50 and a twelve month high of $119.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.21. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2,788.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

