Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,409,000 after buying an additional 17,131 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 524,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,387,000 after buying an additional 296,186 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 49,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPT opened at $121.78 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.42 and a 200-day moving average of $105.49.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CPT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.92.

In other news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $597,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,025,907.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,736,476.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,263 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,976 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

