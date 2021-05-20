Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Voya Prime Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000.

Voya Prime Rate Trust stock opened at $4.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average is $4.53. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $4.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 52,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $246,124.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 539,704 shares of company stock worth $2,501,433.

Voya Prime Rate Trust Company Profile

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

