TCW Group Inc. Invests $217,000 in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RWT. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,712,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Redwood Trust by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Redwood Trust by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 15,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $86,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $10.83 on Thursday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $11.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently 40.51%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RWT shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.19.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT).

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.