Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO Sells $138,831.78 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO James Robert Anderson sold 2,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total transaction of $138,831.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,843,036.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Sunday, May 2nd, James Robert Anderson sold 3,708 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total transaction of $186,549.48.

On Friday, March 5th, James Robert Anderson sold 23,139 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $952,632.63.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $48.70 on Thursday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 147.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.07.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LSCC shares. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, April 26th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,104,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,965,000 after acquiring an additional 810,189 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,748,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $492,517,000 after acquiring an additional 435,856 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,126,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,193 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,328,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,907,000 after acquiring an additional 558,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,675,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,522,000 after acquiring an additional 263,257 shares during the last quarter.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

