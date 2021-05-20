Daniel Kerzner Sells 1,900 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) insider Daniel Kerzner sold 1,900 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $151,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 457,393 shares in the company, valued at $36,422,204.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ALRM opened at $78.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.62, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.19. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $44.96 and a one year high of $108.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.58.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.58 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Imperial Capital upgraded Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.61.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

