Brokerages Anticipate Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) to Post -$0.20 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) will announce ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Loop Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.15). Loop Industries posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 122.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Loop Industries will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.46). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Loop Industries.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOOP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright downgraded Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOOP. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the first quarter worth about $131,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the first quarter worth about $590,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the first quarter worth about $950,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOOP stock opened at $8.10 on Monday. Loop Industries has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $13.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average is $8.74. The company has a market cap of $343.55 million, a P/E ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.05 and a quick ratio of 12.05.

Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and carbonated soft drinks bottles, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers comprising carpets, clothing, and other polyester textile to consumer goods companies.

