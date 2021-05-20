Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) to announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.15). Marker Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marker Therapeutics.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Marker Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Marker Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.79.

In other news, insider Juan Vera purchased 571,428 shares of Marker Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,564,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,487,852.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker purchased 5,714,285 shares of Marker Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $9,999,998.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,142,855 shares of company stock valued at $14,249,996. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRKR. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 148,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 60,720 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 103,194 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 91,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRKR opened at $2.39 on Monday. Marker Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average is $2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $189.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.27.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

