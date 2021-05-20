Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Given New $118.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GLPG. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Galapagos from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Galapagos from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Galapagos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.17.

NASDAQ GLPG opened at $72.17 on Monday. Galapagos has a 1 year low of $70.77 and a 1 year high of $223.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.23.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Galapagos by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Galapagos by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Galapagos by 936.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Galapagos by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Galapagos by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

