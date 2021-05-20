Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services principally in the South, Atlantic, Southwest and Western parts of the United States. Fathom Holdings Inc. is based in Cary, North Carolina. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FTHM. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Fathom from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of FTHM opened at $32.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Fathom has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $56.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.58.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). On average, equities analysts forecast that Fathom will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fathom by 3.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Fathom by 291.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Fathom by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Fathom during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fathom during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 15.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

