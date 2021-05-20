Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laird Superfood Inc. provides plant-based superfood products. Laird Superfood Inc. is based in Sisters, United States. “

Get Laird Superfood alerts:

Laird Superfood stock opened at $31.66 on Wednesday.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.11). Equities analysts predict that Laird Superfood will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Mccormick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $186,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,409.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Jr. Hodge sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $134,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,614 shares of company stock worth $731,113 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 107,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 25,248 shares during the period. Birchview Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Laird Superfood during the 1st quarter valued at $525,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Laird Superfood by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laird Superfood (LSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laird Superfood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laird Superfood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.