Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) had its price target lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ENDP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Endo International in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Endo International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.19.

Get Endo International alerts:

ENDP opened at $5.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.41. Endo International has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.75.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.90 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 85.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Endo International will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $149,558.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Endo International by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,425,000 after purchasing an additional 549,953 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Endo International in the first quarter valued at $3,546,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Endo International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,323,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Endo International by 14,744.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 133,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 132,700 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Endo International in the 1st quarter worth about $941,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.