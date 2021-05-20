Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Lifted to Overweight at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $38.50 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $35.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an overweight rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dime Community Bancshares has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM opened at $34.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $35.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.77 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,017,009 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $181,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,801 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $72,000,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 986,294 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,554,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 35.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,887 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,713,000 after acquiring an additional 161,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulysses Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 100.1% during the first quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 560,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $16,886,000 after acquiring an additional 280,245 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

