C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CCGGY) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Buy”

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CCGGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of CCGGY opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08. C&C Group has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $13.25.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, soft drinks, and bottled water in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Bulmers, Outcider, Tennent's, Magners, Clonmel 1650, Five Lamps, Heverlee, Roundstone Irish Ale, Dowd's Lane, Linden Village, Finches, Tipperary Water, Caledonia Best, Blackthorn, Olde English, Chaplin & Cork's, Orchard Pig, K Cider, Gaymers, Woodchuck, Wyders, Hornsby's brands.

