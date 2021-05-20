The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in The Macerich by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in The Macerich during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in The Macerich in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in The Macerich by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 409,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 250,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the first quarter worth $310,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Macerich stock opened at $14.43 on Thursday. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.32 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.19.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $190.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.08 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. The Macerich’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Macerich from $11.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $11.00.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

