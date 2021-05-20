Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 83 iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 83 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period.

IXN stock opened at $309.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $320.64 and a 200-day moving average of $303.02. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $213.38 and a 12-month high of $331.50.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

