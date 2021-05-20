Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 66,408 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,195,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,408 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $45,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $10,322,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $3,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $44.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $46.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average of $33.25.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.40 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

PACW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist increased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

In other news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,036.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

