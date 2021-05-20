Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Position Raised by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 181,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,540 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $15,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.14.

NYSE:SPB opened at $90.61 on Thursday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $97.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

