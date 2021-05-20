Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,000,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,088,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $714,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206,764 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,319,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,857 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 6,128.3% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,193,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

MPC stock opened at $59.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.72 and its 200-day moving average is $48.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.24. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $61.95.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.96%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MPC. Mizuho increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.07.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

