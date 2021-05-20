Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Avantor by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.87. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.37 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $3,242,179.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,679 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,639.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $80,589,334.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,839.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,759,759 shares of company stock worth $84,764,840. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays started coverage on Avantor in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

