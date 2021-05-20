IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,254 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in Zendesk by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $133.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.94 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.13 and a 12 month high of $166.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

In other Zendesk news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total value of $1,351,490.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 94,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,670,989.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 190,065 shares of company stock worth $26,369,577 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZEN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their target price on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Zendesk in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.47.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

