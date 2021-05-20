Mizuho Increases CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target to $98.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $82.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CVS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.82.

CVS Health stock opened at $89.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.09. The company has a market cap of $117.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.10 and its 200-day moving average is $72.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $796,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,154,548. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

