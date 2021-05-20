Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Trading 12.8% Higher

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) shares were up 12.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.98 and last traded at $21.60. Approximately 2,327 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 232,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.15.

VOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vor Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.26.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth $479,314,000. 5AM Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $288,444,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $49,706,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,318,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,917,000.

About Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR)

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

