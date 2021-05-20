AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Trading Down 3.7%

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)’s stock price was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.92 and last traded at $24.97. Approximately 6,630 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 467,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.92.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ANAB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AnaptysBio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $671.91 million, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.03.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AnaptysBio news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $751,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,920,800 shares of company stock worth $56,121,930. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 357.4% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

