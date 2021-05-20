AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Trading Down 3.7%

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)’s stock price was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.92 and last traded at $24.97. Approximately 6,630 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 467,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.92.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ANAB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AnaptysBio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.
The firm has a market capitalization of $671.91 million, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.03.
In other AnaptysBio news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $751,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,920,800 shares of company stock worth $56,121,930. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 357.4% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period.
About AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB)
AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.
