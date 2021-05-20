Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.70

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$13.70 and last traded at C$13.48, with a volume of 139927 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.36.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cormark lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$11.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$6.25 to C$10.25 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Paramount Resources to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$4.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.42.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.90. The firm has a market cap of C$1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.95, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$196.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dirk Jungé sold 6,791 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.62, for a total transaction of C$72,100.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$197,191.40.

About Paramount Resources (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

