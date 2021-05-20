Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.77 and last traded at $14.80. 7,877 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,188,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.24.

Several analysts have weighed in on OII shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 3.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average is $9.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $437.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.05 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 37.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 68,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $993,815.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OII. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the first quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 2,780.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 1,896.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Company Profile (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

