Ferro’s (FOE) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Gabelli

Ferro (NYSE:FOE)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities researchers at Gabelli in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FOE. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferro in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ferro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, G.Research downgraded Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Get Ferro alerts:

Ferro stock opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average is $15.86. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -359.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Ferro has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $288.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.87 million. Ferro had a positive return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ferro will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of Ferro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $175,012.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 858,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,275,085.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of Ferro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $243,517.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 243,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,301.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Ferro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,001,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferro by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 28,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,509 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferro by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 880,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,839,000 after acquiring an additional 19,038 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,036,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Ferro by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 28,566 shares in the last quarter.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.